Coronavirus: Trump announces suspension of travel from Europe to US

To avoid the spread of the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19), President Donald Trump has announced the suspension of travel from Europe to the United States.

Okay.ng understands that the president made the announcement after the World Health Organization (WHO) classified the COVID-19 outbreak as a pandemic.

According to Trump, the travel restriction would be in place for 30 days starting from Friday.

He announced: “Today the World Health Organisation, officially announced that this is a global pandemic. We have been in frequent contact with our allies and we are marshalling the full power of the federal government and the private sector to protect the American people,” he said.

“After consulting the top government professionals I have decided to take several strong but necessary actions to protect the health and well-being of all Americans.

“To keep new cases from entering our shores, we will be suspending all travels from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days. The new rules will go into effect on Friday, at midnight.

“These restrictions will be adjusted, subject to conditions on the ground and there would be exemptions for Americans who have undergone appropriate screenings and these prohibitions will not only apply to the tremendous amount of trade and cargo but various other things as we get approval.

“Anything coming from Europe to the United States is what we are discussing. The restrictions will also not apply to the United Kingdom and at the same time we are monitoring the situation in China and South Korea and as the situation improves, we will revalue the restrictions and warnings,, that currently implies for a possible early opening.”