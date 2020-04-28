Nasarawa govt announces first coronavirus case

The Nasarawa State Government has announced that the state has recorded its first case of coronavirus on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

Abdullahi Sule, the state governor, made this announcement during the state security meeting held at the Government House, Lafia.

According to the governor, the lady, who is a Kano returnee, tested positive for the virus.

He said: “The lady, who is a trader, returned from Kano and developed some signs and was taken into isolation before she was tested positive.

“She is currently quarantined at the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH), Lafia where we have good facility for such victims and she will be taken good care of.”