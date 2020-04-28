News
Coronavirus: 40 year-old patient gives birth to baby girl at LUTH
The Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba has announced the delivery of a baby girl by a 40-year-old COVID-19 patient.
LUTH made this announcement through his official Twitter handle on Monday, April 28.
The tweet reads: “A team of LUTH doctors, anaesthetists and nurses delivered a woman with COVID-19 of a baby girl this afternoon.
“The 40 year-old mother and 3.3kg baby are doing fine.
“Our gratitude goes to these gallant men and women and all warriors making the nation proud in the face of this scourge.”
COVID-19 in Nigeria
Confirmed
1,337
Deaths
40
Recovered
255
Active
1,042
Last updated: April 28, 2020 - 3:15 pm (+01:00)