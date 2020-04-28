News

Coronavirus: 40 year-old patient gives birth to baby girl at LUTH

Muhammad A. Aliyu April 28, 2020
The Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba has announced the delivery of a baby girl by a 40-year-old COVID-19 patient.

LUTH made this announcement through his official Twitter handle on Monday, April 28.

The tweet reads: “A team of LUTH doctors, anaesthetists and nurses delivered a woman with COVID-19 of a baby girl this afternoon.

“The 40 year-old mother and 3.3kg baby are doing fine.

“Our gratitude goes to these gallant men and women and all warriors making the nation proud in the face of this scourge.”



