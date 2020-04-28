NCDC reopens coronavirus testing lab in Kano

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced the reopening of COVID-19 testing laboratory in Kano.

Chikwe Ihekweazu, the Director-General of NCDC, made this announcement via his Twitter handle (@Chikwe_I) on Tuesday.

According to the NCDC DG, the lab cited at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital is back up and testing has resumed.

Ihekweazu also disclosed that another laboratory will be activated in the state on Wednesday.

He tweeted: “Thanks to incredible efforts of a joint Team from @NCDCgov @KNSMOH @aminukanoth & our partners, the #COVID19 lab at AKTH, Kano is back up & testing has resumed A 2nd lab at Bayero University Kano will be activated tomorrow Not where we want to be yet, but will #keeppushing”

Thanks to incredible efforts of a joint Team from @NCDCgov @KNSMOH @aminukanoth & our partners, the #COVID19 lab at AKTH, Kano is back up & testing has resumed A 2nd lab at Bayero University Kano will be activated tomorrow Not where we want to be yet, but will #keeppushing pic.twitter.com/Ksad7UBxdM — Chikwe Ihekweazu (@Chikwe_I) April 28, 2020

Okay.ng recalls that the NCDC had to shut down the testing laboratory due to contamination.