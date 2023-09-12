Naira Marley Reacts to Death of Former Signee Mohbad

Naira Marley, the Nigerian music sensation, has taken to social media to express his profound grief following the tragic passing of his former signee, Mohbad.

The news of Mohbad’s untimely demise sent shockwaves through the music industry, leaving many in mourning.

In a poignant post via his Instagram story, Naira Marley shared his heartbreak, using a ‘heartbreak’ emoji to convey the depth of his pain.

The simple yet emotionally charged post resonated with fans, friends, and fellow artists who joined him in mourning the loss of the talented musician.