Ondo: Governor Akeredolu Dismisses all Deputy’s Media Aides

In a surprising turn of events, all media aides affiliated with the office of the Ondo State Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, have been dismissed from their positions. This development was conveyed through an official statement issued by Richard Olatunde, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, on Tuesday.

The affected aides encompassed key roles within the deputy governor’s communication team, with the shake-up impacting the Press Secretary to the Governor, Kenneth Odusola; the Special Assistant to the Governor (New Media), Okunniga Oladipupo; and the Special Assistant to the Governor (Photography), Abayomi Samson Adefolalu.

According to the statement, the decision to terminate their appointments was attributed to a restructuring of media roles within the state government. The statement asserted, “All media aides appointed by the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON, and seconded to the office of the deputy governor, have been relieved of their appointments with immediate effect.”

The communication further directed the affected aides to return all government property in their possession to the Acting Permanent Secretary of the Deputy Governor’s Office.

In a consequential move, the press crew associated with the deputy governor’s office has also been disbanded. As a result, all members of the press crew have been instructed to resume their duties in their respective ministries and stations.

Additionally, the Ministry of Information and Orientation has received a mandate to ensure comprehensive media coverage of the activities pertaining to the deputy governor’s office going forward.

The timing of these significant changes coincided with the return of Governor Akeredolu from Germany, where he had been on a medical vacation. The alterations within the deputy governor’s media team hint at a broader realignment of communication strategies within the Ondo State government.