LASEMA gives update on Abule-Egba pipeline explosion

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has provided an update on the pipeline explosion at Ile Epo/Ekoro, Abule Egba.

Nosa Okunbor, Public Affairs Officer of LASEMA, in a statement to Okay.ng on Monday said the DG/CEO LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke–Osanyintolu who enjoined residents of the area and the public to remain calm, asked them to report suspicious activities to curtail the instances of these unfortunate incidents.

He said, “In line with Mr. Governor’s greater Lagos agenda, the government will do its part, while the citizens need to do their own part.”

According to Dr. Oke-Osayintolu, there were five (5) fatalities made up of 3 adult males, 1 adult female and a female child aged 5, he stated that 20 people were treated for minor injuries by LASAMBUS and discharged immediately at the incident scene, while 150 people, including children, were displaced due to destruction of their dwelling places by the raging inferno.

In addition, the LASEMA boss listed buildings razed by the fire categorized according to house numbers, streets, and structure, as including one located at no. 18 Musa Erimo street (a storey building), four located at nos. 1 (Bungalow), 2 (Bungalow), 7 (a storey building) and 20 (a bungalow) on Joel Nnadede street.

Others included three buildings located at nos. 2 (2 storey building), 4 (bungalow), and 8 (bungalow) on Hamed Sodiq street; three at nos. 45 (Bungalow), 47 (bungalow) and 49 (Bungalow) on NNPC Power Line Road; as well as, 17 attached shops, and 39 vehicles listed to include 33 trucks, 3 cars and 3 tricycles (Keke Marwa).