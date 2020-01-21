Bisola Aiyeola celebrates 34th Birthday as ‘Queen Amina’ (Pictures)
Nigerian actress and former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Bisola Aiyeola is celebrating her 34th Birthday with ‘Queen Amina’ themed pictures.
Sharing the photos on 21st January 2020, Bisola captioned them:
“Chapter 34.
As I celebrate my birthday today, I am channeling the Queen Amina in me. Queen Amina was a warrior, a leader, a defender of her people and one of the most successful traders in history. My fellow queens and princesses, the power in us is undefeatable and the light in us is undimmable, the conquest ahead of us is unstoppable. Happy Birthday Queen Biyesi of the world, your best is ahead of you.”
📸 @tmplmotionpictures 💄 @beautyandthebeholdermakeovers Styling @uduak_