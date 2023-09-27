Naira Marley Addresses Mohbad’s Death, Allegations in Interview (Video)

Nigerian street-hop sensation, Naira Marley, has broken his silence on the tragic death of his former signee, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

In an exclusive interview with Nigerian writer Reno Omokri, Naira Marley shared his side of the story, shedding light on his efforts to assist the late singer and addressing allegations surrounding the incident.

During the interview, Naira Marley revealed that he had made considerable attempts to provide professional psychiatric help for Mohbad.

He recounted a distressing incident when he received a call from Mohbad’s girlfriend in America, informing him that the young artist had locked himself in the bathroom and expressed suicidal thoughts.

Concerned for Mohbad’s well-being, Naira Marley engaged in a conversation with him, trying to offer solace and encouragement.

He recorded the conversation, during which he urged Mohbad not to succumb to despair and emphasized that he had the freedom to make choices.

Naira Marley stated, “If you kill yourself now, what do you want people to say? You are a king. If your family is stressing you out, tell them to chill.”

Furthermore, Naira Marley addressed his relationship with Lagos socialite Sam Larry and refuted allegations implicating him in Mohbad’s death.

He affirmed his willingness to return to Nigeria to cooperate with the police in clearing his name, on the condition that the Nigerian authorities guarantee his safety.

Watch the full video here.