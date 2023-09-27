Gennaro Gattuso Named New Coach of Marseille

French football giants Marseille have appointed Gennaro Gattuso as their new head coach following the resignation of Marcelino Garcia Toral last week.

The 45-year-old Italian in a statement expressed his excitement and pride in joining the club, citing Marseille’s famous Velodrome stadium and passionate fan base as significant attractions.

“I am very happy and proud to join Marseille — a club and a stadium, the Velodrome, in which I had the opportunity to play and which is famous throughout Europe for the passion and fervour that emanates from it,” he said.

Gattuso brings a wealth of coaching experience to Marseille, having previously managed renowned clubs such as AC Milan and Napoli. He has been a free agent since parting ways with Valencia at the beginning of this year.

As a player, Gattuso achieved significant success, including winning the FIFA World Cup with Italy and enjoying a highly successful career primarily with Milan.

While Gattuso’s name was previously linked with Marseille’s French rivals Lyon, he has now officially taken the reins at the iconic French club.

Marseille found themselves in a crisis last week when Marcelino resigned after only seven competitive games in charge.

His departure followed a contentious meeting between fan representatives and the club’s hierarchy, which reportedly turned confrontational.

Marseille stated that president Pablo Longoria and several senior colleagues were threatened and told to prepare for “war” unless they resigned. Despite the upheaval, Longoria, who had a close relationship with Marcelino, ultimately chose to remain at the club.

In Ligue 1, Marseille currently occupies the eighth position after suffering a 4-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday.

Additionally, they are participating in this season’s Europa League and are scheduled to host Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion in the competition next week.

Gattuso’s inaugural match in charge of Marseille will be against Monaco on Saturday, and fans eagerly anticipate his impact on the team’s performance in the coming matches.