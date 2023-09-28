FG Declares Public Holiday for Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Celebration

The Federal Government (FG) of Nigeria has officially declared Monday, October 2, as a public holiday in observance of the country’s 63rd independence celebration.

This announcement was made public on Thursday by Dr. Oluwatoyin Akinlade, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, on behalf of the government.

In a statement issued by the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, through Permanent Secretary Akinlade, the government extended heartfelt congratulations to all Nigerians, both at home and in the Diaspora, on this significant occasion.

Minister Tunji-Ojo also used the statement as an opportunity to reassure Nigerians of the Federal Government’s unwavering commitment to addressing the various challenges confronting the nation.

The statement emphasized that many of the socio-economic and security challenges being faced by Nigeria are part of global issues and that Nigeria is not operating in isolation.

The government is dedicated to addressing these challenges vigorously, with the aim of bringing relief and progress to the nation.

“The eminent position of Nigeria in the comity of Nations and the greatness ahead of the country is achievable if we all work together in unity,” the Minister stated in the release.

Furthermore, the Minister asserted that Nigeria would continue to be a source of pride for Africa and a beacon of hope, aligning with the renewed hope for the country under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership.