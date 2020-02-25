News

N400m Fraud: Olisa Metuh sentenced to 7 years in prison

Photo of Job Ayantoye Job Ayantoye February 25, 2020
Olisa Metuh
The Federal High Court in Abuja has sentenced a former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh, to seven years in prison.

Okay.ng reports that Justice Okon Abang handed down the sentence on Tuesday in his judgement on seven counts of money laundering and criminal diversion of funds to the tune of N400 million.

The charges were filed against Metuh and his company, Destra investment, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The trial judge sentenced Metuh after convicting him and found him guilty of all the charges brought against him by the anti-graft agency.



