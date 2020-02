Less than a minute

Less than a minute

Former President of Egypt, Hosni Mubarak is dead

Hosni Mubarak, the president of Egypt from 1981 to 2011 is dead.

According to reports from Egypt, he died weeks after undergoing surgery.

He was ousted as president during the Arab Spring that spread across the region in 2011.

Born Muhammad Hosni El Sayed Mubarak on May 4, 1928, he was a career officer in the Egyptian Air Force before joining politics.

He was aged 91.