N-Power: FG inaugurates batch C on social investment system

The federal government, on Thursday, inaugurated the N-Power Batch C on the National Social Investment Management Systems (NASIMS).

Sadiya Umar Farouq, Minister of Social Development, at a news conference, provided information about the registration.

NAN quoted the minister as confirming that Batches A and B had already been implemented.

“We have reached another milestone in the process of recruiting and onboarding of the Batch C N-Power beneficiaries”, Farouq said.

She explained that Batch C was structured to accommodate one million new beneficiaries – 500,000 citizens each in first and second streams.

To ensure transparency and dynamic impact assessment, the N-Power cluster will now be administered through the NASIMS.

The minister disclosed that this will be done via ICT tools for coordination, administration, monitoring and stakeholder management.

She said, “As we launch the N-Power Batch C today, all N-Power Batch C applicants are required to log into the N-Power Self Service portal on www.nasims.gov.ng.”

A dedicated support helpline has been provided to aid applicants through the process. Applicants were advised to call +234(0)1888501 1 or email support.npower@nasims.gov.ng

The ICT Consultant on NASIMS, David Ibhawoh, assured that the portal would not experience crashes or challenges.