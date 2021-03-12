PPPRA: Petrol price now N212.61 per litre

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency has announced N212.6 per litre as price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise called petrol.

According to PPPRA in a template released on Thursday, the retail price of petrol would sell between market band of N209.61 and N212.61. Marketers usually sell at the upper band.

With ex-depot price standing at N206.42 per liter, the March template showed that the landing cost for petrol per liter is N189.61.

Although, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) had said price would remained static in March to allow smooth dialogue between government and labour unions, PPPRA’s follows the increasing price of crude at the international market as well as instability in exchange rate.