NCDC announces 394 new COVID-19 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 394 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, 10th of March 2021.

According to NCDC, the new cases were confirmed in Bauchi-75, Lagos-36, Akwa Ibom-33, FCT-32, Nasarawa-29, Kaduna-26, Rivers-25, Ogun-22, Oyo-21, Edo-20, Taraba-18, Imo-17, Ondo-17, Borno-8, Plateau-7, Zamfara-4, Osun-3 and Kano-1.

The agency also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 10th March, there are 159,646 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

139,983 patients have been discharged with 1,993 deaths across the country.

