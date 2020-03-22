News

U.S. Senator tests positive for COVID-19

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu March 22, 2020
Less than a minute
A United States Senator, Rand Paul has tested positive for coronavirus

The senator’s office through his Twitter handle made the announcement on Sunday.

According to the statement, “Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19. He is feeling fine and is in quarantine.

“He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events.

“He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person.”

“He expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends and will continue to work for the people of Kentucky at this difficult time.”



COVID-19 in Nigeria

30
Confirmed
0
Deaths
2
Recovered


