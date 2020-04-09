My child was born premature — Halima Abubakar addresses controversy around baby photo

Nigerian actress Halima Abubakar has revealed that her newborn baby was premature.

The actress made this disclosure while addressing the controversy of her allegedly stealing photo of another lady’s baby.

She explained that her baby boy will be discharged from the intensive care unit (ICU) tomorrow.

“He will be discharged tmr from icu.i didn’t post cos he was premature. God saved him. I just had to post this. For the people who didn’t see me, I have no close friends. I can’t show you a fragile child, I risked this just to post. @ruggedybaba update paddy mi. I Had to do this. Thank you. Be safe and stay safe. THE WORLD JUDGE WITHOUT KNOWING. I JUST HAD TO POST THIS AND HAVE A GOOD DAY. mummy m,” She said.