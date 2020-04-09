Celebrities

My child was born premature — Halima Abubakar addresses controversy around baby photo

Photo of Damilola A. Damilola A. April 9, 2020
Less than a minute
Halima Abubakar
Halima Abubakar

Nigerian actress Halima Abubakar has revealed that her newborn baby was premature.

The actress made this disclosure while addressing the controversy of her allegedly stealing photo of another lady’s baby.

She explained that her baby boy will be discharged from the intensive care unit (ICU) tomorrow.

“He will be discharged tmr from icu.i didn’t post cos he was premature. God saved him. I just had to post this. For the people who didn’t see me, I have no close friends. I can’t show you a fragile child, I risked this just to post. @ruggedybaba update paddy mi. I Had to do this. Thank you. Be safe and stay safe. THE WORLD JUDGE WITHOUT KNOWING. I JUST HAD TO POST THIS AND HAVE A GOOD DAY. mummy m,” She said.

 



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
276
Deaths
6
Recovered
44
Active
226
Last updated: April 9, 2020 - 2:29 pm (+01:00)
More details at okay.ng/covid-19-live/


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Damilola A.

Damilola A.

Damilola is a dedicated entertainment writer for Okay Nigeria (Okay.ng). He joined the platform with the aim of using his experience in the Entertainment industry to share wonderful articles in this field. Dammy is a die-hard fan of Wizkid.
Back to top button
Close