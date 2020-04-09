COVID-19: Lagos discharges 7 more patients, total now 39

The Lagos State Government has discharged 7 COVID-19 patients from its Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu disclosed this through his official Twitter handle on Thursday.

With this development, the state has discharged a total of 39 patients.

He tweeted: “Good people of Lagos,

“I bring you awesome news from IDH, Yaba, which is as a testament to our resolve to overcome the lethal #COVID19 pandemic ravaging the world.

“Today, we discharged 7 more patients who have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively for #COVID19.

“This brings to 39 the number of discharged patients in Lagos.

“The patients include one female and six males; three of the discharged male patients are foreign nationals; two Ukrainians and one Italian.

“As we look forward to more great news in the coming days, I implore you all to support our offensive against #COVIDー19 by complying with our directives and taking responsibility for yourselves and your community.

“In the coming days, some of our health workers will be moving around in pairs to administer an electronic questionnaire at homes and healthcare facilities to make enquiries about some symptoms like cough, cold and fever.

“This is in a bid to intensify our search for possible cases of #COVID19 in different communities across the State known as *Active Case Search*.

“These officials can be identified with a #COVID19 outbreak response tag or a letter from the LGA.

“I implore you to give them your maximum support by providing accurate information that would help in containing this #COVID19 pandemic quickly.

“Again, I assure you that at the end of it all, we will be victorious.

“Thank you.”