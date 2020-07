Twin explosions have occurred in a commercial area in Maiduguri, Borno State.

A witness said the explosions occurred in a shop at furniture lane in Customs Area of the city at about 5:00 pm on Thursday, 30 of July 2020.

However, details of the incident are still sketchy at the moment, but Okay.ng gathered that a shop owner and his sales boy may have died.

Also, about four others were also reportedly injured.

More details later…