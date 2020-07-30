Sam Smith’s My Oasis featuring Burna Boy [Audio, Lyrics]

Sam Smith has released a brand new song titled “My Oasis” featuring Burna Boy as announced.

According to Sam Smith in a statement, “This track has been a beautiful release of emotions for me during this time.”

The English singer also revealed that he has been a fan of Nigerian artiste, Burna Boy.

In his words: “I’ve been a fan of Burna Boy for years now and am so happy to have a tune with him.”

Listen to “My Oasis” by Sam Smith featuring Burna Boy.

Lyrics

[Verse 1: Sam Smith] Keep thinkin’ that I’m seein’ waterYou’re playing tricks on me in the sunSee your shadow in the courtyardStays until the day is doneThe desert don’t end, the rain don’t fallAnd I can’t pretend I don’t want you all‘Cause I want you allYou all, you all, you all [Pre-Chorus: Sam Smith] Oh, babe, I really need youMy feelings gettin’ deeperMy mind is in a free fallBut there’s nothing I can do when it comes to youYou play with my emotionsI’m flowin’ like the oceanI pray for your devotion‘Cause there’s nothing I can do when it comes to you [Chorus: Sam Smith] My oa, my oa, my oasisMy oa, my oa, my oasisMy oa, my oa, my oasisThere’s nothing I can do when it comes to you [Verse 2: Burna Boy] Wait a minute, tell me why you’re movin’ like thatNa, you wey I choose, but you make it so hardI gave you my heart, you’re makin’ it so darkBut there’s nothing I can do when it comes to youYou takin’ it for grantedA lot of silence, the river don’t end‘Cause I want you all, yeahYou all, you all, you all [Pre-Chorus: Sam Smith] Oh, babe, I really need youMy feelings gettin’ deeperMy mind is in a free fallBut there’s nothing I can do when it comes to youYou play with my emotionsI’m flowin’ like the oceanI pray for your devotion‘Cause there’s nothing I can do when it comes to you [Chorus: Sam Smith] My oa, my oa, my oasisMy oa, my oa, my oasisMy oa, my oa, my oasisThere’s nothing I can do when it comes to youMy oa, my oa, my oasisMy oa, my oa, my oasisMy oa, my oa, my oasisThere’s nothing I can do when it comes to you [Outro: Burna Boy] I remember me tell you