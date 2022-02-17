25kg cocaine deal: PSC suspends two IRT officers who worked under DCP Abba Kyari

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has suspended an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Sunday Ubua and Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), James Bawa, who both worked under the embattled Abba Kyari in the Intelligence Response Team of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

This was contained in a statement issued by the Head of Press and Public Relations of the PSC, Ikechukwu Ani on Thursday.

The spokesperson of the PSC said the commission asked Usman Baba, inspector-general of police, to suspend two police inspectors, Simon Agrigba and John Nuhu.

According to him, the commission’s decision was transmitted to the inspector-general of police in a letter dated February 16.

“The Police Service Commission has suspended assistant commissioner of police, ACP Sunday Ubua and assistant superintendent of police, ASP James Bawa from the exercise of the powers and functions of their respective offices with effect from Monday, 14th February, 2022,” he said.

“The two police officers were working under the suspended DCP Abba Kyari in the Intelligence Response Team of the Force Investigation and Intelligence Department of the Nigeria Police Force.

“They were also alleged to be involved in the current cocaine seizure and transfer to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

“The commission in the letter titled “Re- Investigation into seizure and Transfer to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency of 25 kilogrammes of Cocaine by the Office of DCP, Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Nigeria Police Department of Force Intelligence Bureau” stated that in accordance with the provisions of the Public Service Rules 030406, the Commission has approved the suspension of the Officers “until the outcome of the investigation into the allegations levelled against them”.

“The commission also directed the inspector-general of police to “note also that DCP Abba Kyari, who prior to this allegation was on suspension, shall remain so until the conclusion of investigations”.

“The inspector-general of police was requested to place on suspension Inspector Simon Agrigba and Inspector John Nuhu in accordance with the powers of delegation.”