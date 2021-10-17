MTN Nigeria: How to check compensation balance for October 9 network outage

MTN Nigeria has revealed how users can check the compensation balance announced by its Chief Executive Officer of MTN Nigeria, Karl Olutokun Toriola, on Sunday.

Okay.ng had reported that Karl, the CEO of MTN NG, in a video message shared by the telecommunication provider compensated subscribers to make up for the network outage which happened last week Saturday, October 9, 2021.

However, several customers complained that they received only 1MB from MTN which is contrary to what Karl announced.

It can be recalled that in the video message he said that customers on the MTN network have received a refund for the data and airtime that they used between 12noon and 7pm on Saturday, 16th October 2021.

In an update shared by MTN on Sunday afternoon, the company explained that the SMS notification of a 1MB refund to subscribers should be disregarded.

How to check your MTN compensation balance

Kindly dial *556#, and read the follow-on SMS to view the now correct compensation balance.