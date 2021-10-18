Gunmen abduct two university students in Nasarawa

Gunmen have abducted two students of the Federal University, Lafia in Nasarawa State, Okay.ng reports.

ASP Ramhan Nansel, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, confirmed the incident on Sunday.

According to him, the students were abducted on Saturday evening but the command didn’t get the information until Sunday afternoon.

He said: ”The students were kidnapped yesterday evening in Mararaba but we did not get any report of the incident until this afternoon.

“But I assure you that we will do our best to rescue them from the kidnappers as men of our Anti-kidnapping unit have been mobilized to conduct a thorough search in bushes and mountains in the area.

“Anti-kidnapping unit of the command has been dispatched to commence a thorough search for the victims and assured that the police will do everything possible to rescue them from their abductors.“

Furthermore, he warned all criminal elements in Nasarawa to leave the state without further delay.

ASP Nansel appealed to residents of the state to continue to give the police useful information that will help them serve the people better.