Emir of Bungudu regains freedom after more than 30 days in captivity

The Emir of Bungudu, Hassan Attahiru, has regained freedom after he was kidnapped by gunmen suspected to be bandits.

This was announced in a statement issued by the Bungudu emirate on Saturday night.

The statement read: “On behalf of the family and Bungudu Emirate, we wish to thank everyone for the prayers and support during this trying time.

“We appreciate all the efforts of Kaduna State Government throughout this challenging period. Our immense gratitude to the Zamfara State Government in playing a key role to see our father returned home safely.”

“We salute the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) and Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) for the support in facilitating the release of the Emir.

“We wish to plead with the public to respect the privacy of the Emir in the coming weeks as he receives medical attention and post-trauma management.”

Okay.ng recalls that the monarch was abducted in September along Kaduna-Abuja highway by gunmen who attacked his motorcade.