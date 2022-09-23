MTN Nigeria begins Round One of mPulse Spelling Bee Competition

Round one of the MTN mPulse Spelling Bee Competition has commenced! The great news is that entries are still open for you or your smart kid to register, participate, and even win!

The competition that has proven to empower the educational sector and equip primary and secondary school students between ages 9 – 15 years with the resources they need to maximize their potential is the first ever digital spelling bee competition in Nigeria that amassed over 20,000 entries in its first edition.

The 2022 edition will consist of three rounds. The first and second rounds will be held at http://www.mtnonline.com/mpulse while the grand finale will be held at the MTN Plaza, Falomo Ikoyi on November 19, 2022.

There are lots of fantastic prizes up for grabs this year. The overall winner gets to become the MTN CEO for a day! The winner alongside the first and second runners-up will be rewarded with cash prizes for themselves and their English teachers. The champion’s school also gets recognized and rewarded with ultra-modern ICT devices including laptops, smartphones, and modems.

Interested?

Hurry now to participate at https://mpulse.mtn.ng/home/spellingBee if you are registered on the mPulse plan. However, students and schools who wish to migrate to the mPulse plan may text mPulse to 344 or dial *344*1#. Upon registration, participants will have access to practice materials on the website.