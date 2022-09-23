Ayu manipulated delegates to help Atiku win PDP primary election — Wike

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, on Friday, opened up on events that led to the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as the Peoples Democratic Presidential candidate during the PDP primaries.

Okay.ng reports that Wike, who lost the presidential ticket to Atiku in the May primaries, has so far refused to be swayed by entreaties to work with Ayu.

He said if not for the love he and others in his camp had for the main opposition party, they could have prevented the PDP convention from holding.

Wike, who revealed this in an ongoing media parley, alleged that the PDP’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, played a vital role that was detrimental to other aspirants in the emergence of Atiku as PDP flagbearer.

The governor alleged that Ayu called several presidential aspirants to step down for the former vice president during the convention.