Building collapses in Mushin area of Lagos [Photos]

A building on Friday collapsed in the Mushin area of Lagos state.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) confirmed this via its Facebook page on Friday.

According to LASEMA, its officials are already at the scene of the incident and have begun an exercise in a bid to rescue any victim trapped under the rubble.

“A building has collapsed in Mushin a few minutes ago. The rescue operation is ongoing,”

According to reports, the building is located on Sonuga Street in the Palm Avenue area, it is unclear if anyone is trapped in the rubble.

See photos below: