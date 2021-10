[Photos] Buhari, El-Rufai, others at NDA passing out parade in Kaduna

[Photos] Buhari, El-Rufai, others at NDA passing out parade in Kaduna

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday attended the passing out parade of the 68 Regular Course in NDA, Kaduna.

Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai and alongside other dignitaries were present.

Below are photos from the ceremony.