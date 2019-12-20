Manchester welcomes Salzburg striker, Erling Braut Haaland to England

Salzburg striker, Erling Braut Haaland has reportedly traveled to England amid further talks with Premier League club, Manchester United.

The 21-year-old Norwegian footballer arrived Manchester at 10:15 am on Friday, with United fans naturally excited

Haaland has been on an impressive form, he has scored 28 goals in 22 matches for Salzburg in all competitions so far this season.

Meanwhile, German sports club like Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig, have shown interest in signing the in-form striker this January transfer window.

Haaland has however already met manchester united manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, for talks, having previously played under him at Molde.