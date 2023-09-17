BBNaija All Stars: Neo, Alex, Sholzy, and Whitemoney Evicted

The Big Brother Naija All Stars house witnessed a series of evictions during the latest live eviction show on Sunday night.

The announcement was made by the show’s host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, leaving fans in suspense and disbelief as some of their favorite housemates bid farewell to the competition.

The housemates facing possible eviction included Alex, Ceec, Whitemoney, Adekunle, Neo, Mercy and Ilebaye.

First to be evicted on the night was Whitemoney, the winner of season six, whose journey in the house came to an end, leaving fans both surprised and emotional.

Following Whitemoney’s eviction, Sholzy, Neo, and Alex also received the unfortunate news of their eviction from the show.

The sequence of evictions left viewers in shock and prompted discussions across social media platforms.

Before the evictions, the housemates had experienced various twists and turns in the competition.

Notably, Alex had received a strike earlier in the week due to an altercation with Pere, who himself had accumulated two strikes but narrowly escaped eviction.

Neo’s eviction came as a shock to some fans, as they had followed his journey closely and expected him to go far in the competition.

Sholzy, who joined the show alongside Kim Oprah, Lucy, and Prince, also reached the end of his journey in the Big Brother Naija All Stars house.