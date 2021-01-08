Nigeria records 1,565 new COVID-19 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 1,565 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, 7th of January 2021.

According to NCDC, the new cases were confirmed in Lagos-807, FCT-236, Kaduna-79, Oyo-57, Plateau-47, Rivers-37, Katsina-35, Edo-30, Sokoto-30, Delta-26, Kebbi-23, Ondo-20, Enugu-18, Abia-17, Ogun-17, Benue-16, Bayelsa-15, Bauchi-14, Niger-13, Kano-10, Borno-6, Imo-5, Ekiti-4, Osun-2, and Jigawa-1.

The agency also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 7th January, there are 95,934 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

77,982 patients have been discharged with 1,330 deaths across the country.