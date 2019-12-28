‘Money Heist’ trends as Nigerians react to failed Abuja bank robbery

Nigerians on social media are reacting to the failed robbery at First Bank of Nigeria branch in Mpape area of Abuja.

Okay.ng had reported that the gang of armed robbers were trapped inside the banking hall for many hours following the arrival of the police who surrounded the building.

One of the armed robbers was shot to death while the Police arrested the other four others.

As Nigerians reacted to the incident that happened on Saturday, ‘Money Heist’, a Spanish action movie was trending on Twitter.

Users on the micro-blogging platform said the failed robbery in Abuja was ‘Money Heist’ gone wrong.

See some reactions underneath:

Armed robbers trapped inside Abuja bank. Money heist gone wrong 😂🤣🙊 — Princess Ife❤️ (@ife_luv12) December 28, 2019

The Money Heist would have gone well but there was traffic so the Professor couldn't delay the police force and that was the time Glo decided to fuck up.

LA Casa De Naira gone wrong. — Online bestie (@the_lopetee) December 28, 2019

Now I understand why they did this 💔

Money heist gone wrong in Mpape😂 pic.twitter.com/0I63TnnJhu — No1. MARLIAN ❌🧢 (@iamtoppyjay) December 28, 2019

https://twitter.com/dammiedammie35/status/1210957070486458370

What if this is all planned out. What if the robbers just wanted to get arrested to stage a prison break from Kiri Kiri I'm sure the unknown Proff of this Money Heist has something up his sleeves Fingers crossed🤔😂 — CHIEf , THE DADDY™ 🦁👳 (@umar_ayotunde) December 28, 2019

Money heist… No mask.

No jump Suit.

No professor.

No Tokyo.

You have no one that Laughs Like Denver. And you are wondering why you failed? — Sheylex™🇳🇬❁ (@djsheylex) December 28, 2019

DENVER has been arrested… How can you plan a money Heist without a Professor ?😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/O6nU4bT8hK — ADAMS ABDULHAKEEM ⚙️🥇🇳🇬 (@CocaCoder) December 28, 2019

These SARS men looking like they didn't celebrate Christmas, imagine giving these crew to them as gifts for the festive period 😂

Money heist straight outta Mpape pic.twitter.com/RuErBSUiYr — destiny (@akan_Des) December 28, 2019

We were expecting Money Heist season 4 in Abuja but they gave us 44 Minutes part 2 😅 pic.twitter.com/iDBeXtpMuc — E-zrael Ani (@EzraelAni) December 28, 2019

https://twitter.com/ices_prince/status/1210956196657737728