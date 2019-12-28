HeadlinesNews

‘Money Heist’ trends as Nigerians react to failed Abuja bank robbery

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu 2 hours ago
Less than a minute
Some of the arrested robbers
Some of the arrested robbers

Nigerians on social media are reacting to the failed robbery at First Bank of Nigeria branch in Mpape area of Abuja.

Okay.ng had reported that the gang of armed robbers were trapped inside the banking hall for many hours following the arrival of the police who surrounded the building.

One of the armed robbers was shot to death while the Police arrested the other four others.

As Nigerians reacted to the incident that happened on Saturday, ‘Money Heist’, a Spanish action movie was trending on Twitter.

Users on the micro-blogging platform said the failed robbery in Abuja was ‘Money Heist’ gone wrong.

See some reactions underneath:

https://twitter.com/dammiedammie35/status/1210957070486458370

https://twitter.com/ices_prince/status/1210956196657737728

 



Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Back to top button
Close