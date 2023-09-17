NDLEA Denies Poisoning Late Singer, MohBad

Rhe National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has clarified controversies surrounding the death of Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka MohBad musician.

Okay.ng reports that after Mohbad’s death last Tuesday, a video emerged showing the 27-year-old artiste crying on a hospital bed. Some Nigerians, reacting to the video, accused the agency of poisoning the singer during his purported arrest and detention.

In the video, Mohbad claimed he was forced to consume a liquid substance, abused with the butt of a gun and was later asked to go home.

But NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, said the musician was never arrested nor detained by the agency.

He argued that the deceased was not one of the Marlian Music acts arrested by the agency in 2022, contrary to the speculations by many, adding that this makes it impossible for Mohbad to have been poisoned in their custody.

This is authentic account of the arrest and detention of some Malian artistes in Feb 2022, an incident that has now been twisted by purveyors of fake news to say Mohbad was poisoned in ⁦@ndlea_nigeria⁩ custody even when he was never arrested or…/1 https://t.co/7ptWjDOE5P — Femi Babafemi (@FemiBabafemi) September 16, 2023

Babafemi also shared a link by an online platform (not Channels Television) detailing the arrest of six people, two females, and four males, in the persons of Oniyide Azeez (Zinoleesky), Owoeye Michael and Abimbola Ogbe.

Others are Dominica Chinwe, Olaolohun Shubomi Mariam, and Ibrahim Alawo.

“This is an authentic account of the arrest and detention of some Malian artistes in Feb 2022, an incident that has now been twisted by purveyors of fake news to say Mohbad was poisoned or detained by the agency,” Babafemi tweeted.

“I hope, they’ll be bold enough to defend their claims when the hand of the law catches them.”