Ministerial Nominee Balarabe Abbas Lawal Collapses During Senate Screening

In a dramatic turn of events, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, a ministerial nominee from Kaduna State, collapsed during his screening by the Nigerian Senate on Wednesday, sparking frantic scenes within the Senate Chamber.

Lawal had been speaking for several minutes during his screening process before suddenly falling to the floor, leading to immediate action from several concerned lawmakers who rushed to his aid.

The nominee, along with Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim from Kwara State and Mr. Ayodele Olawande from Ondo State, was among the three new ministerial nominees scheduled for screening by the Senate on that day.

Lawal had concluded his presentation to the lawmakers and was poised to take questions when the unexpected incident occurred.

The Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, recognizing the gravity of the situation, swiftly moved a motion to extend the sitting time beyond the scheduled 2 pm limit to ensure that all the day’s agenda items could be concluded.

Following the incident, the Senate immediately went into a closed-door session to assess the situation and determine the necessary course of action.