Mohbad’s Death: Police Declares Primeboy Wanted

The Lagos State Police Command has officially declared Owodunni Ibrahim, also known as Primeboy, as a wanted individual.

This declaration comes after Primeboy failed to respond to a police invitation, which was issued as part of an ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding the untimely death of Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

In a statement issued by the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, it was noted that Primeboy’s non-compliance with the police invitation had led to this declaration.

The statement reads partly: “Ibrahim is approximately 1.64-m tall, male, dark-complexioned with tribal marks and Yoruba by tribe. His last known address is 3rd Power, Oke Eletu, Ikorodu.

“If seen, contact the nearest police station or call 0803 688 5727.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Idowu Owohunwa, hereby offers a handsome reward of N1,000,000 (One Million Naira Only) to anyone with useful information leading to his arrest.”

This development follows the return of Nigerian rapper Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, to the country.

Naira Marley, who is Mohbad’s former label boss, returned with the intention to cooperate with the ongoing investigation into Mohbad’s tragic death.