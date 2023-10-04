News

Senate Begins Fresh Screening For Ministerial Nominees

Adamu Abubakar By Adamu Abubakar
1 Min Read

The Senate has commenced the screening of the three freshly nominated ministers.

The nominees are: Dr Jamila Ibrahim, Ayodele Olawande and Abbas Balarabe

The Senate at 12:45 pm suspended its rule to admit the Special Adviser to the President on National Assembly matter, Abdullahi Gumel, to bring the nominees into the plenary.

The Senate President, GodsWill Akpabio, had on Tuesday read the letter from President Bola Tinubu nominating the three fresh ministers.

Dr Jamila Ibrahaim and Ayodele Olawande were nominated as Minister of Youths and Minister of State for Youths respectively while the portfolio of Balarabe is yet to be known.

The President had earlier sent 48 nominees to the Senate who passed 45 as ministers.

More to follow…

