Meta Hosts First-of-Its-Kind Creator Lab Live Event to Support Nigerian Creators

Meta hosted a first-of-its-kind educational in-real-life programme for creators in Nigeria.

The Creator Lab Live event, which attracted over 40 participants, was designed to offer practical insights from experts and facilitate networking among creators.

This initiative builds upon the success of the initial Creator Lab edutainment series launched in March 2022.

The earlier programme focused on assisting emerging creators in navigating their creative journeys and careers by providing workshops on content creation, community growth, and Instagram’s suite of tools.

Moon Baz, Creator Partnerships Lead for Africa, Middle East, and Turkey at Meta, said, speaking at the Creator Lab, said: “We are excited to launch Creator Lab Live in Nigeria, a first-of-its-kind by Instagram to support emerging and aspiring creators to grow on Instagram. Nigeria already has a thriving creator ecosystem with a global cultural influence and provides an excellent opportunity for us to support them as they navigate their journeys and careers.

“We recognise the amazing content they create across our family of apps and are committed to helping creators to grow their communities and make a living across our platforms. As we work toward shaping the future of digital content and experiences, we are excited and invested in giving creators a home base to build community and create engaging content through various content formats and creative tools.” She added.

During the programme, Rofhiwa Maneta, Strategic Partner Manager, Creators, Sub-Saharan Africa, Meta, provided valuable tips and insights on how creators can improve their content creation skills and the best practices for leveraging Instagram tools.

He further shared the community standards to keep creators safe and explored monetisation strategies creators can leverage on Meta technologies.

As part of the event, creators were also encouraged to create content that showcases optimism using the hashtag #PositiveVibesOnlyChallenge.

The challenge presented a great way for the creators to spread positivity, make the world a better place, and inspire more people to create uplifting content on Instagram.

A fireside chat was also held during the programme, where insights on ‘How to keep relevant in the creator space’ were shared.

On the panel was Amarachi Amusi (ashmusy) Amusi emphasised the importance of authenticity, consistency, and creativity on Instagram.

She said, “It has been an incredible experience learning, connecting, and developing content with other young talented creators in Nigeria. Instagram has become a home and hub for creators to build a community that encourages growth. The Creator Lab has highlighted the importance of creating unique, short, and entertaining content using various features on Instagram to excite an ever-growing online community.”

The Creator Lab Live was attended by talented content creators with various skills such as Taaooma, Markangelcomedy, Ayomidate, Frank iTom, Miss Techy, De General, Twinz_love, Lizzy Jay, and Geenafoodiesandspice, who were also part of the #PositiveVibesOnlyChallenge.