Tinubu Presides Over Inaugural Federal Executive Council Meeting

President Bola Tinubu is currently leading the first Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting of his administration at the State House in Abuja.

This comes after the recent inauguration of 45 ministers who had undergone the screening and confirmation process by the Senate.

The historic meeting, which marks the commencement of President Tinubu’s renewed governance approach, is centered on shaping the course of his administration’s policies and initiatives.

With a strong emphasis on delivering a “renewed hope” agenda, the president has urged his appointed ministers to execute their roles with integrity and diligence.

During the swearing-in ceremony on August 21, President Tinubu called upon the ministers to uphold the promises made to the Nigerian people and to work collaboratively to drive the nation towards prosperity.

He stated, “I expect that you will serve with integrity, dignity, and deliver. I will hold you to that standard we all promised Nigerians. Your assignment begins immediately.”

At the time of reporting, the press has been asked to leave the hall, indicating that discussions are now proceeding behind closed doors.