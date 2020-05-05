Mercy Johnson’s husband announces arrival of their fourth child

Nigerian actress, Mercy Johnson and her husband, Prince Okojie have welcomed their fourth child, a baby girl.

In an Instagram post on Monday evening, Prince Okojie announced the arrival of their daughter already named ‘Divine-Mercy’.

Okojie wrote: “Every Good and Perfect gift is from God. The wait is finally Over, Please share in Our Joy as we announce the arrival of Our Daughter. Divine-Mercy Ehinomen Okojie.”

The Nollywood actress delivered her new baby girl in the United States at the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center, Towson, Maryland.

It can be recalled that Johnson in December announced to the world she is expecting baby number 4.

In the post on Instagram, Mrs. Okojie expressed her desire to have a fourth baby.

He post reads: “We’re having a baby ❤️❤️ I’ve always wanted 4 kids…. always. However, after 3 kids, I thought I had retired from the baby making business. So a while back, we found out we had a baby on the way.

“I can’t explain the joy and peace expecting our new baby has brought, or the cravings for food that have followed. I get so emotional easily, in fact right now I’ve started crying from joy again.”

Prince Okojie and Mercy Johnson got married in 2011 and the marriage have been blessed with a son and two daughters.