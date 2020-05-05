News

Coronavirus: Gov Ganduje says ‘Kano is in trouble’

Photo of Saddam Yusuf Saleh Saddam Yusuf Saleh Follow on Twitter May 5, 2020
Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has the state is in trouble over the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

Ganduje made this declaration on Sunday at the presentation of a COVID-19 Mobile Testing Centre donated by the Dangote Foundation to the state.

According to the governor, the delay in testing suspected cases was responsible for the exploding number of coronavirus infections in the state.

He said the absence of functional testing centres in the state worsened its situation amid the pandemic.

Ganduje said: “There is no doubt that Kano is in trouble.

“And there is no doubt that we started on a shaky foundation.

"We then lodged our complaint to President Muhammadu Buhari, who ordered for the establishment of a Testing Centre at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, which after take-off was shut down for some days if not weeks.

“We then lodged our complaint to President Muhammadu Buhari, who ordered for the establishment of a Testing Centre at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, which after take-off was shut down for some days if not weeks.

“That was what escalated the transmission of the disease up to community transmission.”

As of 11:50 pm on 4th May, Kano has a total of 365 confirmed cases with 7 recovered patients and 8 deaths.



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
2,802
Deaths
93
Recovered
417
Active
2,292
Last updated: May 5, 2020 - 3:00 am (+01:00)



COVID-19 across the World

Confirmed
3,645,194
+1,924
Deaths
252,390
+149
Recovered
1,194,278
Active
2,197,932
Last updated: May 5, 2020 - 3:00 am (+01:00)


