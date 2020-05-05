Coronavirus: Gov Ganduje says ‘Kano is in trouble’

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has the state is in trouble over the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

Ganduje made this declaration on Sunday at the presentation of a COVID-19 Mobile Testing Centre donated by the Dangote Foundation to the state.

According to the governor, the delay in testing suspected cases was responsible for the exploding number of coronavirus infections in the state.

He said the absence of functional testing centres in the state worsened its situation amid the pandemic.

“There is no doubt that Kano is in trouble. And there is no doubt that we started on a shaky foundation. When samples were taken to Abuja for 7 hours and came back again in 7 hours, that was the shaky foundation I am talking about.

“We then lodged our complaint to President Muhammadu Buhari, who ordered for the establishment of a Testing Centre at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, which after take-off was shut down for some days if not weeks.

“That was what escalated the transmission of the disease up to community transmission.”

As of 11:50 pm on 4th May, Kano has a total of 365 confirmed cases with 7 recovered patients and 8 deaths.