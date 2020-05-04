Highlights of Coronavirus in Nigeria — Monday, May 4

On the 4th of May 2020, 245 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

Till date, 2802 cases have been confirmed, 417 cases have been discharged and 93 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The 245 new cases are reported from 16 states- Lagos(76), Katsina(37), Kano(23), FCT(19), Jigawa(32), Borno(18), Edo(10), Bauchi(9), Adamawa(6) Oyo(5), Ogun(5), Ekiti(1), Osun(1), Benue(1), Niger(1), Zamfara(1)