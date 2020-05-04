Highlights of Coronavirus in Nigeria — Monday, May 4

On the 4th of May 2020, 245 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.
Till date, 2802 cases have been confirmed, 417 cases have been discharged and 93 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
The 245 new cases are reported from 16 states- Lagos(76), Katsina(37), Kano(23), FCT(19), Jigawa(32), Borno(18), Edo(10), Bauchi(9), Adamawa(6) Oyo(5), Ogun(5), Ekiti(1), Osun(1), Benue(1), Niger(1), Zamfara(1)
COVID-19 in Nigeria
Confirmed
2,802
Deaths
93
Recovered
417
Active
2,292
Last updated: May 5, 2020 - 3:00 am (+01:00)
COVID-19 across the World
Confirmed
3,645,194
+1,924
Deaths
252,390
+149
Recovered
1,194,278
Active
2,197,932
Last updated: May 5, 2020 - 3:00 am (+01:00)