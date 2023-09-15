Obasanjo Fumes at Traditional Rulers, Orders Them to Stand Up

Ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo on Friday lectured some traditional rulers on the need to respect culture and give honour to whom honour is due.

He said despite their status, it was important for them to honour elderly persons and those in positions of authority in line with the Omoluabi ethos.

Obasanjo gave the advice during the inauguration of a 34.85 km Oyo-Iseyin Road and the completed Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Iseyin Campus, which houses the College of Agricultural Sciences and Renewable Natural Resources.

The former President, who spoke in Yoruba, explained that during his administration, he publicly prostrated to greet kings.

He said, “I greet the kings and chiefs here sitting; I am grateful that you are here. Let me say this: wherever the President or governor is, the kings present must stand up to honuor him.

“In Yoruba land, there are two things that are most respected among others: age and position. When a governor is still in power, he’s more powerful than any king.

“Even when I was President, I prostrated for kings outside, and when we went inside, the kings would prostrate for me. So, let’s always celebrate our culture.”