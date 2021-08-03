Matawalle reacts as former minister of Agriculture, Malami Buwai, dies

Former Minister of Agriculture, Malami Buwai, is dead.

Okay.ng gathered that Buwai died after on Monday in Gusau, Zamfara State, following a protracted illness.

Governor Bello Matawalle reacting to the news described the death of Buwai as a monumental loss to the state.

The governor also said Buwai was one of the personalities who spearheaded the creation of Zamfara.

“I received with shock the death of a seasoned farmer, scholar, administrator and an astute elder statesman, Alhaji Malami Buwai,” Matawalle said in a statement issued by his Press Secretary, Malam Jamilu Birnin-Magaji, on Monday.

Furthermore, Governor Matawalle described the late Buwai as an honest, God-fearing philanthropist par excellence.

According to him, the former minister had contributed immensely to the development of Zamfara especially in assisting the needy.

Matawalle prayed to Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the late minister and grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

The late Buwai served as minister of agriculture under the regime of former Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha.