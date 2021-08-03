Veteran actor, Oga Bello, loses mother

Alhaja Aishat Ayoka AbdulKareem, the mother of veteran actor Oga Bello ‘Adebayo Salami’, has passed away.

The veteran actor confirmed the development in a post via social media on Tuesday morning.

“From Allah, we all came, To Him, we shall all return “

“It is with a heart of thanksgiving and calm reflection that I announce the passing away of my most beloved mother. She was called to glory few hours ago. She will be buried today by 2pm at Bello’s compound pakata roundabout Ilorin.

“Details of Fidau shall be communicated later.

“Please put my late mother and the family in your prayers at this period.

“May Allah grant my precious jewel Aljannah Firdaos.

“Sleep well my mother, Alhaja Aishat Ayoka AbdulKareem,” the post reads.