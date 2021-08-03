Tokyo Olympics: Ese Brume wins first medal for Nigeria

Ese Brume has won the first medal for Nigeria at the ongoing 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Okay.ng understands that the 25-year-old clinched the bronze medal with a best jump of 6.97m in the women’s long jump competition.

Germany’s Malaika Mihambo won gold in the women’s long jump, snatching victory from former champion Brittney Reese with her last leap of the competition.

Mihambo was lying in the bronze medal position ahead of her final jump, but powered down the runway to register a season-best jump of 7.00 metres.

That left 2012 Olympic champion Reese – who had led the competition with a best jump of 6.97m – with one final attempt to reclaim the lead.

But the American could only manage 6.84 with her last leap to settle for silver.

Brume was the only Nigerian athlete who reached the final of her event at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, where she placed fifth with a leap of 6.81m.