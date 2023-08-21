Mason Greenwood to Leave Manchester United After Conclusion of Investigation

Mason Greenwood’s tenure with Manchester United is set to come to an end, as both parties have reached a mutual agreement following the completion of a six-month investigation into his conduct.

The club’s decision to launch an inquiry was prompted by the circumstances surrounding Greenwood’s arrest on suspicion of rape and assault. These charges against the footballer were dropped in February, leading to a comprehensive review of the situation by Manchester United.

Originally taken into custody in January 2022, Greenwood’s arrest came about due to the circulation of online images and an audio file.

A statement issued by Manchester United on Monday asserted, “After a thorough assessment, it has been determined that the online content in question did not present a complete perspective, and Mason is not guilty of the charges he was initially accused of.” Despite this determination, it was announced that the 21-year-old will be departing from Old Trafford.

The official statement released by the club elaborated, “All parties involved, including Mason, acknowledge the complexities associated with his potential return to Manchester United. As a result, it has been jointly decided that his reintegration would be better suited to a different setting, and we will be collaborating with Mason to facilitate this transition.”

In a separate personal statement, Greenwood, who has been suspended from participating in training and matches since his initial arrest, maintained his innocence: “I want to emphasize that the allegations against me are false. However, I understand and respect the resolution to part ways with Manchester United, as it is in the best interest of all parties involved.”

Greenwood went on to elaborate, “I take full responsibility for my missteps in the context of my personal relationships, which contributed to the events leading up to the social media post. The decision reached today was the result of extensive discussions involving Manchester United, my family, and myself. It is our consensus that pursuing my football career outside of Old Trafford is the optimal choice, ensuring that my presence does not become a distraction to the club.”