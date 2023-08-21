Governor Uba Sani Announces Reduction in State-Owned Tertiary Institution Fees in Kaduna

The Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, has made a notable announcement that heralds positive change for students pursuing higher education in the state.

During a media parley at the Government House in Kaduna on Monday, August 21, 2023, Governor Uba Sani unveiled a comprehensive downward review of current fees in state-owned tertiary institutions.

The governor said the decision underscores the government’s dedication to fulfilling campaign promises and alleviating the financial burden on students and their families.

He said: “During the electioneering campaigns and on the assumption of office on May 29, 2023, we made a solemn commitment to the citizens of Kaduna State to run a people people-centrednclusive administration that shall leave no one or any part of Kaduna State behind. In response to the public outcry over the current fees being charged by tertiary institutions in Kaduna State and its effect on school enrolment and retention, I directed Heads of Tertiary Institutions in conjunction with the Ministry of Education to obtain relevant information on the extant fees regime in state-owned institutions.”

Governor Uba Sani shared the revised fees for various state-owned tertiary institutions, highlighting the significant reductions that will directly benefit students:

Kaduna State University: Current Fee – N150,000, New Fee – N105,000 (Reduction: 30%)

Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic: Current Fee – N100,000, New Fee – N50,000 (Reduction: 50%)

College of Education, Gidan Waya: Current Fee – N75,000, New Fee – N37,500 (Reduction: 50%)

Shehu Idris College of Health Sciences & Technology, Makarfi: HND Courses: Current Fee – N100,000, New Fee – N70,000 (Reduction: 30%) ND Courses: Current Fee – N75,000, New Fee – N52,000 (Reduction: 30%)

Kaduna State College of Nursing: Current Fee – N100,000, New Fee – N70,000 (Reduction: 30%)

The Governor expressed his commitment to creating an administration that prioritizes the welfare and well-being of the people of Kaduna State.

He emphasized that the reduction in fees is a response to the public outcry over the financial burden faced by students and its impact on enrollment and retention rates.

Furthermore, this significant reduction in fees aligns with the government’s broader strategy to mitigate the effects of rising living costs, particularly in light of the recent removal of petroleum subsidies in Nigeria.

The Kaduna State Government’s proactive measures include enhancing access to free and high-quality education across all levels, from primary to secondary schools.

The government is also dedicated to improving teacher welfare, upgrading school infrastructure, fostering ICT competence from a basic education level, and continuing to invest in education to empower the next generation.