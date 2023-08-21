News

Kano Protesters Dare Police, Take Over Streets

Adamu Abubakar By Adamu Abubakar
2 Min Read
Nigeria Police - file photo
Nigeria Police - file photo

In an open defiance of the police’s ban on demonstrations, a group of protesters has taken to the streets, challenging the directive set forth by the state’s commissioner of police, Mohammed Usain Gumel.

The ban was imposed in response to calls from both the ruling New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) and the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC), who had urged their members to join street demonstrations, alleging judicial bribery. The commissioner underscored the significance of upholding the ban, deeming any attempt to flout it as a threat to national security.

Commissioner Gumel emphasized, “It has come to our knowledge that both the APC and the NNPP members are currently mobilizing rented crowd in the guise of Civil Society Coalition and without clearance from the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress and without prior approval from the security agencies in the state.”

He further cautioned the organizers and participants, stating that disregard for the ban would not only be uncivil and criminal but would also be considered an offense against national security, especially given the delicate security situation currently under the combined management of various security agencies.

However, despite this stern warning, the protesters defied the ban and congregated on the streets, ultimately making their way towards the Government House.

Leading the demonstration to the Government House was Ibrahim Waiya, the President of the Kano Civil Society Forum (KCSF), underlining the resolute stance of the protesters in the face of the ban and the authorities’ response.

