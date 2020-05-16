Masari relaxes lockdown order in Katsina

Governor Aminu Bello Masari has directed for the relaxing of lockdown order imposed on the state to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa, Secretary to the Government of the State, in a statement sent to Okay.ng on Saturday.

According to the statement, “the relaxation of the lockdown is only effective between Monday, 18th May to Sunday, 24th May and it is going to be observed within Local Government Areas while the ban on inter-local government travel remains enforce.

“Governor Aminu Bello Manan has further directed a Katsina and Daura Emirate Council to ensure that all Village Heads stay in their domains and conserve the forthcoming Eid-ul-Fitr Prayer there with their subjects.

“The Governor noted that one-third of the COVID-19 cases in the State fall within Katsina local Government and therefore warned residents of the area to strictly observe and adhere to all protocols given by Health officials such as wearing face mask, social distancing, regular washing of hands and use of sanitizer.

“However, old age people and persons with health challenges were also advised to avoid crowded places.

“Governor Aminu Bello Masari said the decision followed the regular review meeting with Religious leaders and other stakeholders emphasizing that it was taken in the best interest of the people of Katsina State.”